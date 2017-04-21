Three people from Weakley County, and two from Ripley, have been arrested and charged following the discovery of multiple stolen items near Martin.

Weakley County Sheriff’s reports said investigators first received a tip that a possible stolen four-wheeler was in a field off Old Salem Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, someone was operating the ATV, which was pulled into a garage at Windsor Gables Apartments on Old Salem Road.

Investigator Marty Plunk then spoke with the person who rented the apartment, and discovered a motorcycle stolen from Lauderdale County, a car stolen from Madison County and a Polaris Razor stolen this week from Abernathy’s in Union City.

A search warrant revealed more items believed to have been stolen from Abernathy’s inside the apartment.

Following this discovery, Sheriff’s reports said a second stolen Razor from Abernathy’s was then located in Lauderdale County.

During the search in Martin, police also recovered methamphetamine packaged for re-sale, hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.

Arrested and charged from Weakley County was 38 year old Gary Lamar Venable, 30 year old Britton Alan Primm and Teth Stephen Ammons, along with 24 year old Sara Elisabeth Ammons and 23 year old Ashley Michaela Walding, of Ripley.

Each has been charged with one county of theft over $1,000, one count of theft over $2,500, one count of theft over $10,000 and possession of methamphetamine.