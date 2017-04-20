Weakley County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed Thursday morning, that they have recovered some stolen items, including one of the ATV’s taken this week from Abernathy’s in Union City.

Investigator Marty Plunk could not release complete details of the ongoing investigation at this time, but did say that five people have been detained.

Investigator Plunk said the recovery did include one of the Razor’s taken from Abernathy’s early Monday morning, which was valued at $20,000.

Two of the ATV’s were driven away from the dealership around 2:00 in the morning, after a hole was cut in a fence.

Investigator Plunk said another recovered item is a motorcycle stolen in Lauderdale County.

More information on the theft recovery and arrests are expected to released at a later time.