Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are investigating a stolen motorcycle from Calloway County.

On December 4th, Troopers were called to a home on Almo-Shiloh Road near Murray, where the custom motorcycle and trailer were taken.

Post 1 reports said motorcycle is black in color, with three wheels, and has custom luggage bags.

At the time of the theft, the motorcycle had a Kentucky registration of “CP504”.

Troopers reports also stated the trailer is black plated and enclosed.

Anyone who may see the bike is urged to contact State Police or their nearest law enforcement agency.