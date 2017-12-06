Kentucky State Police at Post 1 say a stolen motorcycle from Calloway County has now been recovered.

On December 4th, Troopers were called to a home on Almo-Shiloh Road near Murray, where the custom motorcycle and trailer were taken.

Post 1 Troopers said the help of tips received by the public led to the discovery of the motorcycle and trailer Tuesday night in Henry County.

The report said the stolen items were abandoned and received no damage.

Troopers are now investigating the theft, and seeking information on who took the motorcycle and trailer from the home.