Union City police were called to investigate the theft of televisions from two different locations.

Reports said officers were called to Law Lane, where 35 year old Derrick Antonia Byrd said his home had been burglarized.

Byrd told officers that he was incarcerated at the Obion County Jail last Thursday, and was informed that someone had entered his residence on Martin Luther King Drive and took three televisions.

The report stated a 32-inch and 50-inch flat screen television was among those taken.

Officers then spoke with 21 year old Brian Christopher Dawson, of Norwood Drive, who said he had two televisions and a movie box taken from his residence.

Dawson told officers that he returned to the home on Monday and found the door open and items taken.

Included in this theft was a 49-inch flat screen television.