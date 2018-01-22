Obion County Sheriff’s deputies found a stolen Union City vehicle on fire on Saturday.

Police reports said just before 7:00 on Saturday morning, 32 year old Gene Butler told officers that his 2006 F-250 truck was taken from 302 East College Street.

That night, a deputy was called to Coca Cola Smith Road in regards to a burning vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle, 76 year old William Wynn, of Troy, was contacted about the burning truck, and told officers that his grandson drove the vehicle on a daily basis.

During an investigation, Butler told deputies that the truck was taken sometime between 10:30 on Friday night at 6:30 on Saturday morning.

Deputies reports said the tires and rims on the truck had been removed before the fire, with Butler also noticing a Kobalt toolbox and welding equipment missing from the truck.

The deputy at the scene did recover some evidence, and the investigation is still ongoing.