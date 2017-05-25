A Union City man was arrested in Martin early Thursday morning on charges that included vehicle theft.

Police reports said officers were on patrol in the area of Broadway Street, when a 2006 Ford F-150 truck was observed with the engine running and no occupants.

Officers then spotted a white male exiting a nearby vehicle with a CD case in his hand.

Police then apprehended 20 year old Brandon Yeager, who was reported as intoxicated at the scene.

An investigation then revealed that Yeager had stolen the CD case from the vehicle, with the pick-up truck also reported stolen from a Union City residence.

Yeager was charged with felony theft of property, burglary from a vehicle, along with public intoxication and violation of the drinking age law.