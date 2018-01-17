Two people from Arkansas were arrested in Union City for vehicle theft.

Police reports said officers observed a 2004 Ford Ranger at Pocket’s, on West Reelfoot Avenue, that was determined to be stolen in Paragould, Arkansas.

Officers later located 31 year old Blake Adam Sanders, of Marmaduke, Arkansas, and 26 year old Louis Christopher Gray Jr., of Paragould, inside of the Wal-Mart store.

Both were read their rights and admitted to being in possession of the truck.

Both Sanders and Gray were charged with motor vehicle theft of $2,500 to $10,000.