Approximately 1,500 customers with the Union City Energy Authority experienced power outages during the brunt of Tuesday night’s passing thunderstorm.

Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said linemen responded to several outages following the high winds that accompanied the storm.

Bailey reported the east side of Union City had broken tree limbs and damaged lines, causing the system to have two circuits to trip in that area.

Linemen were able to restore the power within 1 ½ hours of the storm.

A large tree feel across a power line on Pleasant Valley Road during the storm.

Crews worked for about 2 ½ hours cutting the tree out of the way, and replacing equipment on the pole damaged by the fallen tree.

Bailey said the equipment failure caused the outage to be longer than expected.