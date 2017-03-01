Officials from around the area are surveying and reporting on the outcome of high winds and storms which moved through the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said a tour of the county showed trees down in some locations, with some roofs removed from outbuildings.

Jowers said power was off for several residents, with Troy being one of the hardest hit locations.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said a trailer was overturned during the storm on West Gate Drive, with deputies reporting multiple trees down and roof damage.

In Fulton County, Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell said Union City Highway was down to one lane Wednesday morning, at KY-125 and KY-166, due to a tree and power lines down.

Caldwell said the Cayce community was without power due to a tree laying on a three phase line.

Other minor damage, such as singles and siding blown off were also reported.

In Dyersburg, Police Captain Brett Davis said trees were down, a roof was blown off of a church and damage was sustained to some buildings in the downtown area.

Captain Davis said the damage primarily came from storms that passed thru the area around 5:00 Wednesday morning.