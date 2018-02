The National Weather Service is looking for interested people to assist during severe weather conditions.

A Skywarn Spotter class has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 20th at the Fulton County Office Building in Hickman.

For those who have attended the class before, they are being encouraged to attend again as a refresher.

An online registration is required for those wanting to take the class.

The registration link is: https://goo.gl/forms/3Zx771jyIl3t5sqs2