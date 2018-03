A Skywarn Storm Spotter Training class will be held in Union City tonight.

The National Weather Service from Memphis will conduct the training for those who want to learn about tornadoes and severe storms, and for those who want to protect their communities during severe weather.

The Obion County program will take place from 6:30 until 8:30 at the Public Library, on Eat Reelfoot Avenue.

The training session is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.