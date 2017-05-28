Tornado type winds and heavy rain caused power outages in Weakley and surrounding counties during Saturday’s night stormy weather.

A tornado warning was issued for Palmersville around 10:35pm accompanied by 50 mile per hour gusts.There were no reports of damage .

Heavy rainfall also caused creeks to fill quickly and several roads were covered with water and debris for a time. Motorist may still see tree limbs on secondary roads.

WCMES crews were out late last night and early this morning helping to restore power.

No injuires were reported following last night’s storms which included severe tornado and thunder storm warnings across West Tennessee and West Kentucky that stretched from Missouri to East Tennessee.

Most of the Ken Tenn area was under some type of warning or watch from late yesterday until early this morning.

In Shelby County public utility officials say more than 150,000 customers in the Memphis area were without power following severe storms that included high winds, heavy rain and hail.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water says in its 4:50 a.m. Sunday update via Facebook and Twitter that 155,353 customers were blacked out. No estimates were immediately available for power restoration.

Severe weather swept through portions of Tennessee Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving felled trees and damage buildings in its wake.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

