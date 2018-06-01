A line of late night thunderstorms caused many residents and businesses in the area to lose power Thursday night.

Due to the high winds and lightning associated with the storms, the Gibson Electric Corporation reported 1,739 outages in 31 separate locations.

The outages were reported in the counties of Obion, Lake, Gibson, Dyer and Crockett, along with the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman and Carlisle County.

Gibson Electric officials said the largest affected area came from the Kenton substation, where 1,376 locations lost power.

Following last nights storms, the area may again be under the gun for severe weather, as the National Weather Service has already placed Lake, Obion, Weakley and Dyer County, along with Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Graves County in a “slight risk” category for strong storms on Saturday night.