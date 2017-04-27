Last night’s storms left damage across the northern section of the Gibson Electric Membership service area. At the height, as many as 3,519 members affected and 28 outage locations.

Crews from both Kentucky and Tennessee had worked through the night and had reduced our outages to fewer than 270 members and 18 outage locations.

However a new outage affecting 1,113 members east of Tiptonville and in and around Samburg occurred in the four oclock hour… about 200 customers without power this morning.

And there were reports of Weakley County outages last night

WCMES responded to Palmersville, South Fulton, Latham, Martin and Dukedom calls where customers experienced outages. We’re told most all power has been restored.

And Carroll County reported some outages last night also however no major damage was reported