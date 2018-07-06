Last night’s storms caused outages across Gibson Electric Membership Corporation’s 12-county service area.

Gibson Electric spokesperson Rita Alexander says that at 10:00 last night, 2,582 members’ homes and businesses were without power; most of which were in the Hickman, Kentucky area where the cooperative sustained the most severe damage with six broken poles.

Crews worked through the night to restore power.

Gibson Electric reminds you to stay safe and if you see a downed power line, keep your distance and report it to your local Gibson Electric office.

