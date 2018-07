A severe thunderstorm struck in Hickman on Thursday afternoon, causing downed power lines and tree damage.

The storm struck around 4:30, dropping just over 1.5-inches of rain, with winds estimated at between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

Temperatures were reported at 97-degrees when the severe storm moved in from the east.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

