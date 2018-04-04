Hard winds, storms and lightening caused power outages that left several thousand WCMES customers without power Tuesday night around 7-oclock. Superintendent Farron Collins told Thunderbolt News lightening apparently struck the sub-station near Westview High School off highway 45 South of Martin leaving customers in the dark from South Fulton to Bradford including UT Martin

Power was restored about an hour later as tornados and storms moved north and south across the Ken-Tenn area.

Also isolated outages were caused by power lines being felled by trees.

A number of callers to Thunderbolt Radio while we were on the air with regional coverage said it was “eerie” having the entire area black including UT Martin which was unable to use their generators which would have back fed the substation causing potential problems for TVA and WCMES workers.

University Relations Director Bud Grimes said it was the first time in his tenure that he could remember the University “going dark.“

Workers with WCMES restored all power late last evening.