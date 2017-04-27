Emergency Management Directors from both Obion County and Fulton County say straight line winds were responsible for downed trees and other damage during Wednesday night’s storms.

In Obion County, EMA Director Danny Jowers said it was estimated that portions of the county had winds near 70 miles per hour, which resulted in some downed trees and damage to the top of a barn in the northeast part of area.

Jowers said rainfall amount of two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half inches has also been reported.

In Fulton County, EMA Director Hugh Caldwell said one family was displaced from their home on KY-239, when winds took the tin from their roof.

Caldwell also called the storm a straight line wind event, that had some trees blown over roadways and the roof blown off of a barn on State Route 924 past the Cayce community.

Caldwell said he also had about two-and-a-half inches of rainfall in his gauge from the storm system.