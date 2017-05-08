Former Murray State University Athletic Director Mike Strickland will take his place in the OVC Hall of Fame.

Strickland, along with former Austin Peay President Dr. Sherry Hoppe, will be enshrined on June 2nd during ceremonies in Nashville.

Strickland was at Murray State from 1988 until 1996, before moving on to Belmont University in the same role until 2016.

During his tenure with the Racers, 26 OVC regular season and tournament championships were won, with the Racer basketball team also claiming its first ever NCAA Basketball Tournament win in a first round game against North Carolina State.

The Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame was organized in 1977 to honor coaches, administrators, faculty and staff.

The induction of Strickland and Dr. Hoppe will bring the membership to 81.