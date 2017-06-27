Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials have announced that traffic stripe painting crews will be working on the Purchase Parkway this week.

Reports said the painting crews will be working in the 12 westernmost counties, with the contractor making several passes to re-paint the entire length of the Parkway.

To secure safety of those performing the work, Transportation officials urge motorists to be alert for the paint truck and support vehicles.

Plans call for the caravan to move at a brisk rate, but some traffic backups are possible.

Reports also indicate that the reflective paint used for the stripes is fast drying, but motorists should avoid driving through the freshly sprayed paint.