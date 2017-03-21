A shooting near the UT Martin campus led to a student being placed into custody, as the university went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

UTM Chief Communications Officer Bud Grimes says a family altercation ended in a shooting on Hannings Lane near college dorms on campus, where no injuries were reported.

Grimes says only one shot was fired during the incident.

An unidentified UT Martin student was arrested, while two men who aren’t students are wanted and believed to be traveling south in a two-door black Mazda.

Grimes also says there are extra policeman patrolling the university for added security.

Lockdown at UT Martin was lifted as an ALL-CLEAR message was sent out at 1:37.

The Martin Police Department is currently investigating this case.