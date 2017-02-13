Nine students and two faculty members from UT Martin came back from Super Bowl 51 in Houston with hospitality work experience that included involvement in the New England Patriots after-party celebration.

UTM participants in this program assisted NFL players in the big game with autograph signings and schedule planning.

UT Martin student Jakeb Wylie of Kenton says the experience went above and beyond what he thought it was going to be.

The students worked a 15-hour work day at the Super Bowl with a few obstacles in the way that required overcoming adversity.

Dresden’s Jake Rogers says you have to work through adversity during a big event, and the main thing to remember is to always expect the unexpected.

Associate Professor of Sport Business Dexter Davis accompanied the group of nine students to the Super Bowl in Houston.