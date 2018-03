Class A Sectionals

Dresden 64 – B.T. Washington 50

Huntingdon 55 – Houston County 28

Class AA Sectionals

Westview 43 – Covington 31

Haywood 73 – Dyersburg 70

Class AAA Sectional

Greenfield 65 – Memphis Business Academy 33

This is the first time in Weakley County history three teams will be heading to the state tournament!