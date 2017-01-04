Obion County Road Department foreman Jip Lofton said 2016 was a good year for road repair.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Lofton said money appropriated by Governor Bill Haslam helped to offset the cost of repairing select county locations.

Lofton talked about the roads his department maintains throughout the year, and explained the estimated time that each type repair will last.

Lofton also said cheaper fuel prices, and market trading on prices for crude oil, have allowed more funds for road repair.

The Obion County Road Department maintains 742 miles of roads county wide.