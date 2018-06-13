Union City High School has announced that girl’s basketball coach Eddie Suiter will not return to the team.

Suiter was dismissed by the school, following nine seasons as the coach of the Lady Golden Tornadoes.

The dismissal comes on the heel’s of last season’s (10-21) record, and a 2016-17 record of (14-16).

Under Suiter’s guidance, the Lady Golden Tornadoes captured the Class A State Championship in the 2013-14 season, beating Jackson County 44-38 to cap off a perfect (37-0) record.

The previous season, Union City lost in the State Championship game to Jackson County 48-35, and finished the year with a (32-4) record.