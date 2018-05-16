High school students around the area are getting ready to take the Summer off from classes.

Obion County and Hickman County schools end their class schedule with early dismissal on Friday.

The Gibson County School System will dismiss early on May 22nd, with Henry County and Fulton City schools beginning their Summer break with early dismissal on May 24th.

On May 25th, students from Union City, Lake County, Dyer County and Dyersburg will finish their class schedule, with the final school closing of the year coming in Fulton County on June 1st.