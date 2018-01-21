A Martin cow girl has won Miss Rodeo USA at National Rodeo Title competition in Oklahoma City. Summer Weldon, the 19 year old daughter of Cameron and Beth Weldon, competed with other women from across the U S in the week long competition to earn the honor to represent the International Professional Rodeo Association as their official spokesperson in the United States and Canada.

Contestants were judged on horsemanship, public speaking, personality, appearance and a written exam.

Summer is a UT martin sophomore majoring in cell and molecular biology and competes on the UT Martin Rodeo Team.

She is a Westview High School Graduate and entered the competition as Morgan County Sheriff’s Rodeo Queen.