A UT Martin Cow girl has received national honors

Summer Weldon, a Martin native and sophomore at the University of Tennessee at Martin, was named Miss Rodeo USA 2018, during the national pageant’s final night of competition in Oklahoma City.

Ms. Weldon says the event was a wonderful experience with a lot of competition.

According to Weldon, the excitement of the competition also brought on a lot of stress.

Miss Weldon is the first Tennessean to win the title since 1976.