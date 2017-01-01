A costly fourth quarter proved to be too much to overcome for the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon, dropping its first Ohio Valley Conference home game since the 2013 season in an 89-68 setback to Morehead State.

The Skyhawks , now at 4-11 overall and 1-1 in the OVC, lost their 27-game conference home winning streak which previously ranked as the fourth longest streak in the nation.

In the Men’s half of the double header, redshirt junior guard Matthew Butler supplied a game-high 31 points – including a go-ahead bucket with eight seconds to go in overtime – to help UTM deliver an 81-77 Ohio Valley Conference victory over Morehead State.

The Skyhawks trailed by 10 points with 8:23 left in regulation before mounting a comeback, as Jacolby Mobley scored the final five points of the second half to even the score at 66-all after 40 minutes. Butler then took over in the extra period, dialing up seven of UT Martin’s 15 points to improve the Skyhawks to 11-6 overall and 1-1 in OVC play.

