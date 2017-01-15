college basketball…

A late comeback attempt by the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team came up just short against regional Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri with an 82-79 loss.

The Skyhawks (4-14, 1-4 OVC) dropped its fourth consecutive conference outing despite leading by as much as 16 points early in the contest and shooting 50 percent from the field. The hard fought contest saw both squads cherish the ball with 38 total assists compared to just 18 combined turnovers.

In game 2 of doubler header action, Jacolby Mobley pumped in 25 points as the University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to capture a 79-69 win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

Mobley’s 25 points tied a career-best scoring effort. The senior out of Starkville, Miss. canned eight of his 14 shot attempts (including a 5-of-9 effort from three-point land) while adding a 4-for-4 performance from the charity stripe.

Elsewhere….

Freshman Jordan Bone led five players in double figures with a season-best 23 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 87-75 Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Obion County Junior High Tournament…

Girls

Lake Road 36 Ridgemont 26

Hillcrest 40 South Fulton 24

boys

South Fulton 40 Black Oak 15

Hillcrest 54 Ridgemont 25

Championship games will be played Monday night…

Girls game will be Hillcrest against Lake Road.

Boys game will be South Fulton against Hillcrest.

NFL Playoffs

Atlanta 36 Seattle 20

New England 34 Houston 16

NFL Playoffs on Mix 101.3 air time is 3 on Mix 101.3

Green Bay at Dallas

Pittsburgh at Kansas City