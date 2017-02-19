In Saturday’s college basketball...

Southeast Missouri Men 90 UTM 61

UTM Women 82 Southeast Missouri 73

Tennessee defeated Missouri 90 to 70

In District 13-A Girls at Bethel

Gleason defeated Clarksburg 51 to 42 in a consolation game

Huntingdon edged Dresden girls 42 to 39 in the championship

Huntingdon is #1 , Dresden #2, Gleason #3 and Clarkburg is #4 see

In 14A Boys at UT Martin

Trenton defeated Halls 62 to 57 in overtime

Humboldt boys improved to 27 and 1 with a 71 to 68 win over Union City

Humboldt is #1, Union City is #2, Trenton is # 3 and Halls is # 4 seed.

in District 13-AA girls at South Gibson High School

Dyersburg defeated South Gibson 49 to 39 to claim third place

while Westview defeated Crockett County 48 to 39 to claim the 13-AA championship

Westivew is #1, Crockett County is #2, Dyersburg is #3 and South Gibosn is #4 seed.

Number one and two seeds play at home in the first round of the region while number 3 and 4 play on the road.