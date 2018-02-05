In hopes of finding funds to help a strapped public pension fund, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed budget calls for drastic cuts that could affect education.

The Governor’s proposal for school systems to pay their own transportation and health care costs, plus eliminating some personnel, is causing great concern.

Fulton County Superintendent Aaron Collins told Thunderbolt News that he has no room left to cut the budget or staff members.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt said last week that shifts to school systems for transportation and health insurance will cause some hard pressed districts to go broke.

Superintendent Collins expressed the hardships in his district, and said it was his hopes that lawmakers examine the possible consequences for students.

The current budget proposal calls for cuts of more than $138 million dollars from school transportation, a state cut of tens of millions of dollars in health care coverage and a requirement for districts to cut administrative costs by 12-percent.