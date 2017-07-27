Students in the Fulton County School System will start classes a little later this year, due to a decision by the Kentucky Legislature.

Superintendent Aaron Collins spoke with Thunderbolt News about the passage of the school bill from lawmakers during the last session.

Collins talked about the legislation that will now allow a school district to meet an hourly requirement instead of days of instruction.

The Superintendent added the later start could also be a cost savings to the school system, with days saved in cooling both the middle and elementary, and high school buildings during the typically hot days of early August.