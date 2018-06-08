Statewide lawsuits, regarding the sharing of liquor by the drink taxes with school systems, is now in the hands of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The high courts decision is of importance locally, after the Obion County School System filed suit against the City of Union City seeking liquor by the drink tax revenue.

During this week’s Union City Council meeting, City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. informed board members of the status of the case.

Glasgow told Thunderbolt News the five cases before the high court, will set the pattern for all cases involved across the state.

The Obion County School System filed their lawsuit in May of 2014, stating the defendant, Union City, had not paid the school system half of the funds received as required by statue.

Glasgow said the defense of the lawsuit by the City of Union City is that it has its own city school system.

Glasgow said Union City is being represented in the case by Christin Berexa of Nashville, who works with the law firm of Farrar and Bates.