A suspect shot during an armed robbery in Dyersburg earlier this month has died from his injuries.

31-year-old Joshua Foster died Sunday at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Foster was wounded in an exchange of gun fire with store owner Allen McNeely, when Foster and a second suspect attempted to rob Allen’s Grocery Store in the Milltown area of Dyersburg on August 4th.

McNeely suffered non-critical injuries in the exchange and was treated and released.

Dyersburg investigators are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Dyersburg Police Department.

