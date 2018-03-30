A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in Hopkinsville on Thursday afternoon, was killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee early this morning.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin said in a statement that 34-year-old James Decoursey, of Hopkinsville, had a brief encounter with law enforcement officials in Clarksville, where he was shot and died from his injuries.

Kentucky State police say Decoursey shot and killed 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham Thursday afternoon, then fled on foot, before taking off in a pickup truck.

Meacham was married and had two school-age children, and had been with the Hopkinsville department since May 2017.

Before that, reports said officer Meachum worked for about 14 years with the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

Decoursey recently spent just over 10 months in the Fulton County Detention Center, on numerous charges that included possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, manufacturing methamphetamine, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of anhydrous ammonia with intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

He was released from the Hickman facility in March of 2017.