The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced their plans to help motorists during their Fourth of July travel.

Commissioner John Schroer says a suspension will be in order for all construction related lane closures on interstates and state routes, beginning Friday at noon and running thru 6:00 on Thursday morning.

Commissioner Schroer said over 831,000 motorists are expected to travel in the state for the Fourth of July holiday.

Schroer said the lane closure suspension will occur to help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays.

Triple-A is projecting a record breaking 47-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles or more for the Independence Day holiday period.