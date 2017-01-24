Monday began the first day individual taxpayers could submit their returns to the Kentucky Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service.

Those who file taxes will have three extra days this year, since April 15th falls on a Saturday and the following Monday is a holiday in Washington D.C.

The tax deadline day will now be on April 18th.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Revenue are urging state residents to submit their returns early, for the quickest possible refund, and to use electronic filing if possible.

Commissioner Daniel Bork also reminded Kentucky filers that the department has continued to enhance their screening process to help identify suspicious or fraudulent filing activity.

January 31st is the day all W-2 forms must be sent out to employees, and February 15th is the first day that Kentucky and the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out tax refunds.