Tennessee’s “Tax Free Holiday Weekend” will take place Friday thru Sunday, just in time for back-to-school needs.

During the weekend period, certain items have been designated for tax-free status, which will save almost 9.5-percent for consumers taking advantage of the break.

Included in the tax-free list is clothing and footwear, that are $100 or less per item.

This does include coats, school uniforms, hats and general apparel, but excludes jewelry, bags and sports and recreational gear.

School supplies are also exempt for the three days of shopping, again with price tag of $100 or less.

The included supplies can be backpacks, binders, calculators, art supplies and even lunchboxes.

Computers $1,500 or less can also be purchased tax free this weekend, including tablets, laptops and software bundled with computers.

Printers, separate software, e-readers and storage media is exempt to the tax savings.