A Union City man, charged in the shooting death of another Union City man, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

19 year old Deshawn Markee Taylor made an appearance in front of Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith at the County Law Complex.

Taylor is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 26 year old Dennis Edward Neisler last Friday night at East Gate Village.

During his arraignment, Judge Smith set a $100,000 bond for Taylor, and set a preliminary hearing for November 3rd at 9:00 at the Law Complex.