The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list.

21 year old Jacob Evan Coyne is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges of Criminal Homicide and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

The charges are in connection to an incident that occurred on March 12th in Chattanooga.

He may be in the area of Hamilton County, or North Georgia, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coyne is a White man who stands 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.