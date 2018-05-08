The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Clifton Donnell Craig, of Columbia, is wanted by the Columbia Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He is charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged involvement in a homicide that occurred at the River Villa Apartments in Columbia on May 6th.

Reports said Craig should be considered armed and dangerous.

Craig is a 30-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’03” and weighs 187 pounds, and is believed to be in or around the Chattanooga area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clifton Craig is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.