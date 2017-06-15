The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Williamson County man to their “Top-10 Most Wanted List”.

Reports said 35 year old Deangelo Radley is wanted on multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking, along with aggravated assault on a police officer and several other drug charges.

TBI officials say Radley is a gang member who should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is a black male 6’2” tall weighing 260 pounds, with several tattoos, including a teardrop below his right eye.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.