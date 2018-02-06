An investigation by Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro man, who is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography that existed on a social media account.

During the course of the investigation, Agents were able to determine that the account belonged to 31 year old David Dehoff.

On Tuesday, Agents executed a search warrant at Dehoff’s residence and made an arrest, charging him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Dehoff was booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where he was issued a $95,000 bond.