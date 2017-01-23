The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of a person on the state’s Top-10 Most Wanted list.

TBI reports said 41 year old Jereme Dannuel Little was taken into custody on Monday morning, after being located in Knoxville.

Little was wanted by the TBI and Chattanooga Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping, and was placed on the Top-10 Most Wanted list last August.

Reports said Little was arrested at a Knoxville home by TBI Special Agents, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Knox County police officers.