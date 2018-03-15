The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its annual crime study detailing the volume and nature of crime on the state’s college and university campuses.

“Crime on Campus 2017” compiles data submitted to TBI by the state’s colleges, universities, and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

Among the yearly findings was an overall decrease in crimes at colleges and universities by 2.8-percent.

During the year, statistics showed 26.8-percent of all offenses was larceny or theft.

The report also indicated that robbery offenses dropped by 55-percent during the year, assault offenses fell almost 14-percent and rape offenses decreased 27-percent.

One category that saw a large increase for Tennessee colleges and universities was DUI offenses, which rose almost 61-percent from 2016 to 2017.

In local reports for the year, UT-Martin had nine assaults, 53 thefts, 30 drug violations, 34 liquor violations and eight DUI’s.

At Bethel University in McKenzie, the report showed 11 assaults, 13 thefts, 11 liquor violations and three drug violations.

And at Dyersburg State Community College, only two assaults were reported.