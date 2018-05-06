The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation marked their 25th anniversary of its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ program this past weekend.

Launched on May 5th of 1993, the program joins the TBI’s relationship with the media and the public, to bring attention to dangerous fugitives believed to be in the state.

The program also offers cash rewards for information leading to successful captures.

Since the start of the “Top 10 Most Wanted List”, more than 400 dangerous fugitives have been captured, including several high-profile cases.

The first person added to the Top 10 Most Wanted list was Terry Lee Charlton, who was wanted on multiple counts of aggravated burglary.

The first woman added to the TBI’s Top 10 list came in May of 2003.

Margo Freshwater escaped the Tennessee Prison for Women in 1970, while serving a life sentence for murdering a store clerk in Memphis in 1969.

Only one of the original individuals added to the Top-10 in May of 1993, Robert Houston, remains on the list, and efforts to locate him are still ongoing.

