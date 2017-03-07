The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Hamilton County man to their Top-10 Most Wanted List.

Reports said 49 year old Micheal Craig Gervais is wanted on one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect.

TBI reports said Gervais was last seen in the Hixson area, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 170 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.