The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released their annual study called “Crime on Campus”.

The report is data submitted by state colleges, universities and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

This year’s findings showed overall crime increased slightly from 2015 to 2016, with 27-percent of all offenses reported in the category of larceny or theft.

TBI reports said the category of Impersonation increased a substantial amount, going from 13 cases in 2015 to 36 last year.

Reports also showed that assault offenses increased 21-percent, with an 8-percent increase in fraud cases.

A big statistical drop came in the investigation of reported rape offenses, which fell from 62 in 2015 to 45 in 2016.